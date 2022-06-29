North West’s luxury glamping birthday with private jet

Kim Kardashian's daughter North West had a glamping adventure for her 9th birthday. The SKIMS founder's eldest child with ex-husband Kanye West celebrated her birthday on June 15, and the mother-of-four has now given fans a behind-the-scenes look at the lavish celebrations.

North got to fly with some of her friends, including cousin Penelope Disick, also 9, on her mom's private jet “Kim Air”, which had black balloons on either side of the stairs leading up to the plane and a sign reading “Camp North”, while inside the chairs had logs and tree stumps on them and spooky fake cobwebs hanging from the ceiling for the theme of “a spooky wilderness-themed birthday party”. The gang had activity time in the daytime, including watersports and zip-wiring, and by night they slept in tipi tents inside, complete with blood stains, toy moose heads, and little lanterns.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) The parents, meanwhile, had hot chocolate and red wine by the water and played cards. Kim captioned a series of snaps from the fun-filled trip: “CAMP NORTH”.

Over on her Instagram Story, the “Kardashians”star also shared a clip of North having a go at wakeboarding with assistance. During an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon last week, Kim – who also has Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with the Stronger rapper – revealed they took eight girls on the camping trip. She said: “She does really good wounds and scars, she’s really good at it. She was taking classes, and so she wanted to have a spooky wilderness-themed birthday party. So I took them out camping in the wilderness.

“She wanted to teach her girlfriends. “We took about eight kids, eight girls, and we went camping in the wilderness." On her actual birthday, the 41-year-old businesswoman hailed North the “most honest, creative, silly girl with the best heart”.

