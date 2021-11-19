Only fully-vaccinated revellers will be allowed at fabled Times Square New Year's Eve bash

Crowds will return to Times Square to ring in 2022, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced this week, with proof of vaccination required for entry.

The iconic ball drop, which traditionally draws millions of revellers, is back after festivities were scaled back last year amid the pandemic. De Blasio, blowing on a noisemaker during a news conference, said the city expected a "full-strength" celebration.

"Everyone come on down," he said. "We are proud to announce the ball drop, everything, coming back full strength, hundreds of people there to celebrate. We can finally get back together again. It's going to be amazing."

Those unable to get vaccinated due to a disability will be allowed to attend if they provide a negative coronavirus test taken within the previous 72 hours. Children under 5, who are not yet eligible for vaccination, must be accompanied by an adult who has been vaccinated.