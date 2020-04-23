PICS: A virtual walk of Philadelphia's Longwood Gardens

Nestled in the countryside of Philadelphia, also popularly known as Americas Garden Capital, the Longwood Gardens are often named among one of world's great gardens. Although international travel is at a standstill, virtual tours can open the gates of these enchanting gardens for you.

The Longwood Gardens is popularly called the world's premier horticultural showplace, as it spans across 1 077 acres of woodlands, majestic gardens, a 4.5 acre opulent conservatory among others, and dancing fountains. This masterpiece is ranked as the largest display gardens in the United States.





Attracting over a million travellers annually, the Longwood Gardens are a living expression of all that the founder, Pierre S. du Pont, found inspiring, meaningful, and beautiful. From the intricate fountain systems to the meticulous gardens to the architectural grandeur, awe-inspiring discoveries await at every turn - perfect to tour through with your children on a lazy afternoon.





Years before it was a public garden, the land on which Longwood Gardens stands was home to the native Lenni Lenape tribe and Quaker farmers.

The vision for the Gardens-to become a world apart, a place accessible to all-is the driving force behind all that they do.