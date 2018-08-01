The Napa Wine Valley Train is a perfect mix of travel, food and wine. All pictures: The Napa Wine Valley Train.

The Napa Wine Valley Train has become a bucket list activity for many travellers to the US. Located in Northern California, the Napa Valley is one of the top wine growing regions in the world.

With the Napa Valley Wine Train route, travellers get to experience the lush landscape and farms. The 3-hour journey takes around 36-miles (58 kilometres) from Downtown Napa to St. Helena and back.

Guests board the train at the McKinstry Street Station, and it journeys through the old industrial section of Napa, crossing the Rural Urban Limit Line (RUL). With wine in hand, guests can enjoy the sights of small towns like Oak Knoll, Yountville, Oakville, and Rutherford.

Besides the views, the luxury experience abroad is worth mentioning. It calls itself a “one-of-a-kind adventure” on its website. Travellers who love their food would enjoy their culinary feast that is prepared by a team of chefs on board.

Let's not forget their glorious range of wines.

The Napa Valley Wine Train rolls by more than 100 wineries and grape-producing vineyards every day.

They have, for this reason, stocked over 80 percent of the wines from the Napa Valley and the remaining 20 percent comes from other California regions.

The best part of the experience is that there are also themed tours, including the Murder Mystery dinner. Travellers get to dress in their finest 1915 period costume for an evening of mystery, drama and three gourmet courses. Besides, one has to have their bellies full if they want a chance to solve the murder!



