PICS: The Biebers go on a road trip to Utah

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey went on a road trip to Utah - and they packed it with a huge dose of PDA. The couple left their Los Angeles home for an escape following sexual assault allegations levelled against the ‘Yummy’ musician. Hailey shared a series of images of their getaway on Instagram. The first was of the two kissing in front of a ‘Welcome to Utah’ road sign. She captioned the first series of images: “went on a road trip pt. 1 💙” (sic).



The pair caught some sun during their break, with Hailey posing in her bikini, sunglasses and sunhat.

She also posted another series of images titled “went on a road trip pt. 2” (sic) where she and Bieber are packing more PDA. Among the pictures she also shared some of the stunning scenic shots.



Judging from the images, they visited the same places as "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star Kourtney Kardashian when she holidayed with her children in Utah last month.

The 41-year-old visited Lake Powell, a man-made reservoir on the Colorado River, sitting on the border between Utah and Arizona. Lake Powell has become a top tourist spot attracting over two million people every year before the coronavirus pandemic. The family stayed at Amangiri, a luxury hotel set in Canyon Point, which it seems Bieber and his wife also stayed at.



On its website, Amangiri is described as a 600-acre sanctuary of wilderness and isolation in Canyon Point in Southern Utah that offers the ultimate personalisation of bespoke adventures and cultural activities.

There’s an Aman Spa with water pavilion, sauna, steam room, cold plunge and outdoor private pavilions and access to national parks and Lake Powell.