Should I stay or should I go? 10 of the best relocation destinations in the world

There are myriad reasons why people choose to leave their homes and relocate to a new city, country or continent. It could be better job prospects, getting out of your comfort zone and chasing your dreams, empty nesting, or even extending your family.

Whatever the reasons behind your move, here are ten of the best relocation destinations in the world. The research was conducted by money.co.uk. They looked at factors such as average salary, average annual temperature and rainfall, life expectancy and average download speeds to reveal the best places to relocate to in the world.

San Francisco, United States Golden Gate Bridge, a famous landmark in San Francisco. Picture: Unsplash In first place for 2022, is San Francisco, California. The city is one of the most popular destinations in the US, with a thriving economy and, of course, the beautiful Californian weather. San Francisco is highest-ranked when it comes to potential earnings, with the average salary at £82 622 (about R1.6 million). It also has the highest-ranked average internet speed.

Singapore, Asia The Gardens by the Bay is a nature park spanning 101 hectares in the Central Region of Singapore, adjacent to the Marina Reservoir. Picture: Unsplash Singapore is one of the best coastal cities to live in. It’s also in the top 10 of cities to relocate to in the world. It has the warmest average sea temperature of any city in this ranking (29.1°C). Singapore is very diverse and has a thriving expat community.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates Dubai is a city and emirate in the United Arab Emirates known for luxury shopping, ultramodern architecture and a lively nightlife. Picture: Unsplash Given it’s surrounded by desert on three sides, it's no surprise Dubai in the UAE is the warmest place to relocate to on this list, with annual temperatures averaging 28.2°C. Dubai enjoys sunny blue skies right through the year, with slightly cooler winters. Hong Kong, China

Hong Kong is known for its night markets, which offer delights such as dim sum and egg waffles. Picture: Unsplash With a relocation score of 5.31 out of 10, Hong Kong has a life expectancy of 85 years. It has an average download speed of 79.28 MB/s. On the business side, it has an average salary of £37 770 (about R758 000). Amsterdam, Netherlands Amsterdam is famous for its beautiful canals and quirky architecture. Picture: Unsplash Amsterdam is renowned for its beautiful canals, quirky architecture and vibrant nightlife.

If you’re planning to relocate to this city, you will be happy to know it has more than 4 000 restaurants and an average salary of £42 529 (about R853 000). Calgary, Canada The sunshine city of Canada with the highest young population. Picture: Unsplash If Canada is your pick, Calgary is one of your best options. Calgarians enjoy more days of sunshine than any other major Canadian city.

It also has a fairly young population. Calgary has an average download speed of 125.44MB/s, and the average salary is £43 119 (R853 000). Dublin, Republic of Ireland Dublin, home to many acclaimed literary pioneers. Picture: Unsplash Dublin has been designated a Unesco City of Literature, and is home to many acclaimed literary pioneers.

If you like the vibe of this city then it may be of interest that the average salary is £34 874 (about R700 000), and it has a life expectancy of 82 years. Frankfurt, Germany Frankfurt is a major financial hub that's home to the European Central Bank. Picture: Unsplash Frankfurt is the fifth-largest city in Germany and has a population of about 791 000. It has an average internet download speed of 72.04MB/s.

The city has a relocation score of 5.53 out of 10 and an average salary of £49 333 (about R990 000). Barcelona, Spain The Basílica i Temple Expiatori de la Sagrada Família, is a large unfinished church building in the Eixample district of Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain. Picture: Unsplash Barcelona is famous for its outstanding football team, stunning architecture, lively nightlife, sandy beaches, world-class cuisine and vibrant cultural heritage.

With a population of 5.6 million, the city has over 9 000 restaurants. Barcelona has an average salary of £30 621 (about R614 000) and a relocation score of 5.49 out of 10. Tokyo, Japan Tokyo, Japan’s busy capital, mixes the ultramodern and the traditional, from neon-lit skyscrapers to historical temples. Picture: Unsplash Tokyo has more Michelin-starred restaurants than any other city in the world. It's a quirky city that combines old traditions with futuristic technology.