Should I stay or should I go? 10 of the best relocation destinations in the world

There are myriad reasons why people choose to leave their homes and relocate to a new city, country or continent.
It could be better job prospects, getting out of your comfort zone and chasing your dreams, empty nesting, or even extending your family.
Whatever the reasons behind your move, here are ten of the best relocation destinations in the world.
The research was conducted by money.co.uk.
They looked at factors such as average salary, average annual temperature and rainfall, life expectancy and average download speeds to reveal the best places to relocate to in the world.
San Francisco, United States
In first place for 2022, is San Francisco, California. The city is one of the most popular destinations in the US, with a thriving economy and, of course, the beautiful Californian weather.
San Francisco is highest-ranked when it comes to potential earnings, with the average salary at £82 622 (about R1.6 million). It also has the highest-ranked average internet speed.
Singapore, Asia
Singapore is one of the best coastal cities to live in. It’s also in the top 10 of cities to relocate to in the world.
It has the warmest average sea temperature of any city in this ranking (29.1°C). Singapore is very diverse and has a thriving expat community.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Given it’s surrounded by desert on three sides, it's no surprise Dubai in the UAE is the warmest place to relocate to on this list, with annual temperatures averaging 28.2°C. Dubai enjoys sunny blue skies right through the year, with slightly cooler winters.
Hong Kong, China
With a relocation score of 5.31 out of 10, Hong Kong has a life expectancy of 85 years. It has an average download speed of 79.28 MB/s. On the business side, it has an average salary of £37 770 (about R758 000).
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Amsterdam is renowned for its beautiful canals, quirky architecture and vibrant nightlife.
If you’re planning to relocate to this city, you will be happy to know it has more than 4 000 restaurants and an average salary of £42 529 (about R853 000).
Calgary, Canada
If Canada is your pick, Calgary is one of your best options. Calgarians enjoy more days of sunshine than any other major Canadian city.
It also has a fairly young population. Calgary has an average download speed of 125.44MB/s, and the average salary is £43 119 (R853 000).
Dublin, Republic of Ireland
Dublin has been designated a Unesco City of Literature, and is home to many acclaimed literary pioneers.
If you like the vibe of this city then it may be of interest that the average salary is £34 874 (about R700 000), and it has a life expectancy of 82 years.
Frankfurt, Germany
Frankfurt is the fifth-largest city in Germany and has a population of about 791 000. It has an average internet download speed of 72.04MB/s.
The city has a relocation score of 5.53 out of 10 and an average salary of £49 333 (about R990 000).
Barcelona, Spain
Barcelona is famous for its outstanding football team, stunning architecture, lively nightlife, sandy beaches, world-class cuisine and vibrant cultural heritage.
With a population of 5.6 million, the city has over 9 000 restaurants. Barcelona has an average salary of £30 621 (about R614 000) and a relocation score of 5.49 out of 10.
Tokyo, Japan
Tokyo has more Michelin-starred restaurants than any other city in the world. It's a quirky city that combines old traditions with futuristic technology.
It has an average salary of £29 981 (about R601 000) and an average download speed of 175.58MB/s, making it a worthy contender as a city to relocate to.