South African flag flying high as Freedom Day is celebrated in New York

As South Africans marked Freedom Day across the world, New York City Mayor Eric Adams raised South Africa’s flag high above Bowling Green Park as he proclaimed April 27, 2023, South Africa’s Freedom Day in the city of New York. According to South African Tourism, Mayor Adams was joined by officials from South African Tourism and the South African Consulate-General New York and the Permanent Mission of South Africa to the United Nations against an exciting backdrop of music and dance.

“Mayor Adams marked South Africa’s annual Freedom Day with a proclamation that spoke of South Africa’s rich history and global contributions at the ceremony that was attended by New Yorkers from across the city,” said SA Tourism. The body responsible for promoting South Africa as a tourism destination said that South African performers provided dazzling entertainment throughout the ceremony, while Themba Khumalo, acting CEO of South African Tourism, and Mzwanele Langa, acting Consul General of South Africa in New York, brought inspiring remarks. Officials from South African Tourism and the South African Consulate-General New York and the Permanent Mission of South Africa to the United Nations. Picture: Supplied “Ambassador Xolisa Mabhongo, Deputy Permanent Representative of South Africa to the United Nations, presented Mayor Adams with a gift on behalf of the country before the event concluded with the singing of the two country’s national anthems and the raising of both the South African and American flags,” said SA Tourism.

Much like America's Fourth of July celebrates the birth of American independence, South Africa’s Freedom Day is a celebration of the country’s first democratic election. Held on April 27, 1994, that election saw Nelson Mandela become the country's first black and democratically elected president. Khumalo thanked Adams for acknowledging South Africa’s history, culture and global influence through his proclamation, and said that he hoped this day acts as a reminder of South Africa’s legacy and a celebration of its bright future. “On Freedom Day we commemorate our journey to freedom and democracy and pay tribute to the struggle heroes who fought for our country’s liberation. As South African Tourism we also reflect on the progress we have made toward promoting the sustainable economic and social empowerment of all South Africans, as we strive to make tourism the leading economic sector in South Africa,” said Khumalo.

SA Tourism also revealed that the seven-storey Nasdaq MarketSite, located at Times Square (West 43rd St. and Broadway), hosted a digital billboard featuring a powerful quote from Nelson Mandela’s 2002 speech at New York University. The quote reminded us that although society has made remarkable progress in expanding inclusion and social cohesion: “The struggle for true and universal human emancipation still lies ahead.” In 2024 South Africa will celebrate 30 years of democracy. South African Tourism invites travellers who are ready to re-ignite their passion for humanity to visit South Africa for a vacation experience that will leave them feeling inspired, enriched and rejuvenated.