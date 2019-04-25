Possibly the most talked about paranormal region, the Bermuda Triangle. Photo: Youtube

The Bermuda Triangle, also known as the Devil's Triangle, is a loosely-defined region in the western part of the North Atlantic Ocean, where a number of aircraft and ships are said to have disappeared under mysterious circumstances. Most reputable sources dismiss the idea that there is any mystery. The area surrounding the Bermuda Triangle is one of the most heavily traveled shipping lanes in the world, with ships frequently crossing through it for ports in the Americas, Europe, and the Caribbean islands.

Cruise ships regularly sail through the region, and commercial and private aircraft routinely fly over it.

It has become a popular belief over the years that the sinking of ships and crashing of aircraft in the area is a result of the paranormal activity.

Investigations into these claims by news crews and scientists has found that the claims of paranormal activity are unfounded and that the crashes can normally be attributed to natural causes.

Some details about the crashes are said to have been 'embellished' by later authors.

1. The mystery-the missing ships, planes and stuff like that

The earliest reported incident took place in the 1800s at sea, it was the sinking of navy ship USS Pickering.

The ship which was named after the then secretary of state Thomas Pickering, left Boston on June 10 1800, to join the rest of the navy in Guadaloupe Station in the West Indies. It sailed from Newcastle, Delaware and was never heard from again. The ship is believed to have gotten lost in a gale wind storm at sea.

The latest incident is believed to have taken place on May 15 this year, when an MU-2B-40 aircraft disappeared from the radar 59kms east of Eleuthera, an island in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. Debris from the aircraft was found by the United States Coast Guard.

Seven people are believed to have died in the crash. In total, about 26 crashes and sinking ships are believed to have happened in the area.

A map representation of the area that is believed to be the Bermuda triangle.

2. Truth or fables?

Several sources have over the years have come up with several reasons that are related to natural causes such as human error, extreme weather conditions.

There have even been documentaries that have been produced that attempt to explain the science behind the mysterious activity in the region. Another problem has been the definition of the are that constitutes the triangle.

The incidents that have been reported depend on the writer and what they know to constitute the triangle, which leads to varying limits on where the triangle begins and ends.

The United States Board on Geographic names does not recognise the Bermuda Triangle.

Some of the reasoning behind the Bermuda disappearances include:

-Left over technology from the mythical and now lost continent of Atlantis;

-Unidentified Flying Objects and aliens.

The broader believed idea is that there is no paranormal activity and that a combination of factors that can be used to explain the disappearances in the area.



