Top 3 most affordable vacation spots to spend a holiday in the USA

South Africans are already budgeting for their next overseas trip and many hoping to get their passports stamped in the US. As in any other country, there are cities that will either do serious damage to your bank account or be just bit easier on your pocket.

When one takes into consideration cost incurring factors like accommodation, activities and meals, your choice of destination can become limiting depending on your budget. For those who are keen to travel to the US, here are the top three most affordable holiday spots. 1. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

The capital city of the state of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City was also the cheapest for half of the factors that we analysed, costing just $3 (around R45) for a beer, $11.50 (around R180) for a meal in a restaurant, and $106 (around R1600) for a night in a hotel! Oklahoma City. Picture: Pexels If you’re fascinated by the Old West, then Oklahoma City is a must-visit, where you can visit the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum, try your hand at roping and herding cattle and riding horses at a ranch, or take in a rodeo, all without breaking the bank! 2. Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis is another extremely affordable city to visit, where the cost of getting around was particularly cheap, with a one-way ticket on local transport costing just $1.75 (around R26), and a 1km taxi fare averaging at $1.24 (around R19). Indianapolis. Picture: Pixabay Hopefully, your cab doesn’t travel at the same speeds as those reached by the participants of the Indianapolis 500, the world’s biggest single-day sporting event and perhaps the city’s biggest attraction. 3. Tucson, Arizona