The Swan family home in the first Twilight film. Picture: Airbnb

Whether you were Team Edward or Team Jacob, you can now take a step back to where it all started and book Bella Swan's bedroom on Airbnb. The five bedroom, five bath home in Saint Helens Oregan is owned by Superhosts Dean & Amber.

In the ad they explain what fans can expect: "This house was used for filming in the movie Twilight! Take photos recreating all of your favourite Twilight scenes! Dine at Charlie's actual dining table that was used in filming."

"Sleep in Bella's bedroom! Team Edward? - Sleep in the "lookout" room, overlooking the front yard, which is where Bella looks out the window to see Edward parked. Team Jacob? - Sleep in the "Jacob Black guest room", located off the main entry downstairs."

Bella Swan's bedroom. Picture: Airbnb

Only the very first Twilight movie was shot at this house in Oregon - subsequent movies were filmed on a purpose built set and every room was carefully recreated.

The home can accommodate 10 guests and whoever gets to sleep in Bella's room, also gets to share it with a cardboard cut out of Jacob Black (Taylor Lautner) which is placed next to the bed in the room.

The home has a five star review on Airbnb with one guest commenting: "What a perfect experience! Dean and Amber have clearly worked so hard to capture the essence of the Swan House, restoring it to its filming condition as well as making it a beautiful tribute to the Twilight series. Even if it wasn't a piece of Twilight history, I would be so thrilled to stay in this charming vintage home!"

The home is available from Airbnb for an estimated R 3500 per night.