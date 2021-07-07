US adds South Africa to ’Level 4 - Do Not Travel’ list

WASHINGTON - The Biden administration has added eight additional nations that it advises US citizens not to travel to because of concerns about the continuing spread of the coronavirus there, the State Department announced on Tuesday. "This week, the following Travel Advisories have been assessed and reissued with updates, raised to a Level 4 – Do Not Travel," the State Department said in a media note. "Bhutan, Botswana, Republic of the Congo, Malawi, Rwanda, Sierra Leone [and] South Africa."

Papua New Guinea remains at a Level 4 - "Do Not Travel" designation while Cambodia has been raised to a Level 3 - "Reconsider Travel" designation, the State Department said. On the other hand, Belgium, Croatia, Estonia, Slovenia and Sri Lanka have been lowered down to a Level 3 designation, the State Department added. Azerbaijan, Bonaire, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Macedonia, Romania and Slovakia have been lowered to a Level 2 - "Exercise Increased Caution" status while Barbados, Curacao, Dominica and Liechtenstein have been lowered to a Level 1 - "Exercise Normal Precautions," according to the State Department.

Rest of the world opening to South Africa A few months ago, the majority of the world's destinations shunned South Africa. However, since March, many destinations have reopened their borders to South African travellers. According to Skyscanner's live interactive map, South Africans can travel to 44 destinations enforcing low restrictions, compared to the nine in March. They are allowed to travel to the destination and are not likely to quarantine when they arrive at /from the destination.