WATCH: Amusement park visitors stuck on sinking Disney ride for an hour

Disneyland’s ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ attraction is one of the amusement park’s biggest draw cards. But after a recent incident, visitors are jokingly calling for the ride to be renamed ‘Splash Mountain,’ The UK Independent reported.

This comes after a video went viral on TikTok, showing riders stuck on the ‘Pirates’ boat for an hour before firefighters came to their rescue. The video was posted by @justnjames_, who described the incident as “a hot mess, honestly thought we were gonna swim our way out of this”. Sharing a clip of himself and fellow passengers sitting in the water-logged boat, he wrote: “POV: You’re stuck on the pirates ride @Disneyland and your boat is literally sinking.”

You’d think after the ordeal, Disneyland would apologise profusely and refund their tickets. That was not the case. Instead, @justnjames_ said all they got were vouchers to buy dry socks, in addition to being allowed to skip queues at other rides. “Y’all all they gave us was some $30 vouchers for socks and single lightning lanes,” he complained.

