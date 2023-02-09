Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
WATCH: Amusement park visitors stuck on sinking Disney ride for an hour

You’d think after the ordeal, Disneyland would apologise profusely and refund their tickets. That wasn’t the case. Picture: Reuters

Published 12m ago

Disneyland’s ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ attraction is one of the amusement park’s biggest draw cards.

But after a recent incident, visitors are jokingly calling for the ride to be renamed ‘Splash Mountain,’ The UK Independent reported.

This comes after a video went viral on TikTok, showing riders stuck on the ‘Pirates’ boat for an hour before firefighters came to their rescue.

The video was posted by @justnjames_, who described the incident as “a hot mess, honestly thought we were gonna swim our way out of this”.

Sharing a clip of himself and fellow passengers sitting in the water-logged boat, he wrote: “POV: You’re stuck on the pirates ride @Disneyland and your boat is literally sinking.”

@justnjames_ It was a hot mess. Honestly thought we were gonna swim our way out of this #disneyland #brokenride #piratesofthecaribbean #dca #anaheim #fyp ♬ Disneyland and DCA ride songs - Kelly

Disney’s fire department rescued them only after an hour, he said, and joked: “It was giving Six Flags energy.”

You’d think after the ordeal, Disneyland would apologise profusely and refund their tickets. That was not the case.

Instead, @justnjames_ said all they got were vouchers to buy dry socks, in addition to being allowed to skip queues at other rides.

“Y’all all they gave us was some $30 vouchers for socks and single lightning lanes,” he complained.

Thankfully, his comments section saw the funny side and inundated his post with their hot takes on the incident.

“Damn full experience of pirates they even made you walk the plank,” joked one person, while another admitted, “Love this ride but this is my biggest fear.”

Another park visitor recalled their previous experience on the ride, saying: “I was literally there yesterday and it did feel like the boats were a bit off. On the first fall, it felt like it was going to turn over.”

