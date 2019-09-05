A black bear found his way to a US hotel and napped in the ladies washroom. Picture: Buck's T-4 Lodge & Restaurant / Facebook

There was an unexpected guest “check-in” at Buck's T-4 Lodge & Restaurant at the Gallatin Canyon in Montana. A black bear made his way to the ladies washroom through a window and decided to take a nap when he could not exit.

The three-star lodge shared a two-minute video on their Facebook page.

While attempts were made to allow the bear to find his way out on his own, wildlife officials including Gallatin County Sheriff's Office and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks were called to the scene.

They waited until the bear was asleep before they tranquilised it and removed it from the hotel property.

David O'Connor, co-owner and general manager of Buck's T-4 Lodge, told CNN that once the bear was tranquilised and asleep, officials “checked its vitals, did some basic medical checks to make sure he was healthy and healthy enough to be transported.”

On their Facebook post, the hotel thanked the officials for the good work.

They posted: "Huge shoutout to Gallatin County Sheriff's Office and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks for keeping our guests safe while recognising what a once-in-a-lifetime experience it was. They were professional and safe, and provided a great opportunity for folks to learn a little bit about wildlife.” (sic)

The bear will be moved from Gallatin Canyon and released in another area of Montana.

