WATCH: Couple stun crowd with unexpected proposal twist at Disneyland

Ah, Disneyland, the magical kingdom of love and lifelong commitments. It's amazing how many proposals have taken place in this enchanting location.

Something about the fairy-tale stories, or maybe even the influence of Mickey and Minnie Mouse, sparks a flame in the hearts of lovebirds who visit. Who can blame them? We're all here for the love, after all. So, buckle up and get ready for a heart-warming journey with this unforgettable Disneyland proposal.

There’s this adorable video that's going viral on social media, and let me tell you, it’s got all the feels! It's like a roller-coaster of laughter and tears all in one. So, picture this: there’s this woman, right? And she goes down on one knee, surrounded by the sound of pure joy and excitement. However, when her partner notices what's happening they both started laughing uncontrollably. But here's the kicker: her partner, poor guy, is totally caught off guard. He suddenly realises what's happening, and guess what? He had the exact same idea! So there they are, both on one knee. At least both of them have rings now. It’s not often you see the woman proposing to the man. This proposal broke most barriers as they pair proposed at the same time. I’m giving this one the green flag.

Viewers were in awe. One wrote: ‘’If that happens, it definitely confirms they’re right for each other.’’ ‘’These are the best proposals because you know the answer and both separately thought about it. Even so, even if it’s in public, nobody feels under pressure to say yes,’’ wrote another. It’s moments like these that truly show the depth of their love. They know each other so well that they’re in sync, even when it comes to proposing. I hope to see more joint proposals in the near future. C’mon people, all you need is love!