The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. Picture from disney.go.com.

Planning a vacation? How about a "Star Wars" adventure on a star-ship? It will soon be a reality with "Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser" offering a multi-day pass to visitors to join the adventure and create new ‘galactic memories.

Bob Chapek, Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman, shared the news of the company working on a "Star Wars" themed luxury starship at the Disney's fan event D23 Expo.

He says visitors will be able to join the storyline and be an active member of the galactic adventure.

"It is a ‘Star Wars' adventure unlike other. It is not an attraction, nor it is a land nor it is a hotel. It is a journey. If you have ever dreamed of travelling on a star-ship, your time has come. I am excited to announce ‘Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser' and it is an all new vacation experience coming to the Walt Disney World," Chapek said at a media preview session.

Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Shares First of Many Exciting Announcements to Be Unveiled at #D23Expo 2019: https://t.co/gXTkeTmhWj pic.twitter.com/q3ObhlxeU8 — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) August 23, 2019

"Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser" is being touted as a first-of-its-kind vacation experience where guests will board the star-ship. Once on-board, guests will interact with characters and become active participants in stories that unfold around them on their galactic journey. However, it is not yet known how will they do it.

"Guests will check in for a multi-day adventure aboard the glamorous star-ship and interact with characters and become active participants in stories that will unfold around you. Cruises will include a port day on the planet of Batuu," Chapek added.

The concept art of the project showed a glimpse of how the team is trying to bring several elements of the hugely popular film franchise to the new experience, be it through well-appointed cabins, onboard dining service or decor.

In fact, a model of a Chandrila Star Line ship called the Halcyon has been put on display at the Disney Parks "Imagining Tomorrow, Today" pavilion at D23 Expo.

Other details about the ambitious project will be announced soon.

* IANS