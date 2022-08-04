WATCH: Ew! Hotel goes viral for mould-infested room

A hotel in South Carolina is under the spotlight after footage of one of its mouldy rooms went viral. TikTokkers from all over the world shared their disgust after @kandy_flavoured_kellz on TikTok posted a video of her room at the Sea Mist Oceanfront Resort in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

The video, which is titled “Best friends trip from hell” showed thick mould coating the floor, walls, furniture and bedding of the room she was allocated at the hotel. #TripFromHell #BestFriends #FYP #foryou #viral ♬ original sound - ♡︎𝑄𝑢𝑒𝑒𝑛 𝐵♡︎ @kandy_flavored_kellz Our First Best Friends Getaway Ever went straight to Hell! This was supposed to be our upgrade from giving us the wrong room initially! I have NEVER seen anything like this in my Entire Life! 😤 Sea Mist Myrtle Beach, SC #SeaMist Kellz revealed that Sea Mist initially gave her group the wrong room and that this unit was supposed to be their upgrade. In her nauseating video tour, the guests could be heard gasping in shock.

“This don’t make no damn sense,” she yelled behind the camera. “It’s mould on the f**king floor!” “This is a damn upgrade. I have an upgrade,” she added. “Oh, my God, I can't believe this. This is the second room!” Her friend said: “Oh, it’s mould. It’s mould infested.”

The video swiftly went viral and had racked up 6.1 million views by Thursday. #myrtlebeach #fyp #foryou #viral ♬ original sound - ♡︎𝑄𝑢𝑒𝑒𝑛 𝐵♡︎ @kandy_flavored_kellz Initially received the wrong room, was upgraded to a disaster area and finally received a decent room in a newly renovated building! Smh! What an experience we’ve had this weekend! Simply Unforgettable! #seamist Sea Mist responded on Facebook to the internet outcry in a statement on Monday. It said that it was aware of the viral TikTok video depicting a room with mould.

“This unit is managed by Sea Mist but not owned by Sea Mist. The unit was on Maintenance block to be treated for mould, which is a regular issue at EVERY resort in a humid climate. The unit was released in error and the guest was moved to a newly renovated unit that she then occupied for her 2 nights,” said the hotel. This was “an isolated incident”, Sea Mist added. Kellz confirmed that she was moved to a newly renovated building, but said it was “not cheap” and she was still “traumatised”. She urged her viewers never to visit the resort.

#fyp #viral ♬ original sound - ♡︎𝑄𝑢𝑒𝑒𝑛 𝐵♡︎ @kandy_flavored_kellz We drove 4 hours! We were Exhausted! There were NO AVAILABLE hotels in the area due to Mustang Week so we couldn’t get something else. We did bring our own linens as we normally do when traveling. However, it was still a horrible experience! DO NOT stay at The Sea Mist Resort. #foryou Disgusted viewers found little comfort in Sea Mist’s response, flooding the guest’s videos with horrified reactions. “Throw the whole damn building AWAY,” one commented. “My allergies started messing up watching this,” remarked another stunned user.