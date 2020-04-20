WATCH: Eyewitness describes plane's emergency landing like something from a movie

A quick-thinking pilot narrowly missed disaster when he landed on a busy highway in Quebec, Canada. According to Gulf Today, the light aircraft was experiencing mechanical problems, prompting the pilot to radio the Quebec City fire department to ask for permission to land on the motorway a few kilometers south of the Jean-Lesage International Airport. The entire episode was filmed by witness Mathieu Leclerc, showing the aeroplane coming down lower and lower over the roadway, until eventually it becomes clear this is not just a low pass or an accident, but a well-controlled landing. The landing had been so smooth that the plane was travelling in the same direction as the cars, and managed to land without crashing into any of the vehicles.

Video footage shows the plane touching down, and as soon as the aircraft comes to a halt, the cars caught directly behind it then move off around it and continue their journeys.

“I was pretty surprised,” witness Jean-Paul Daoust told Canada’s CBC. “First time I’ve ever seen a plane on a highway, except in the movies.”

One Twitter user Ian Mallon described the situation as watching a video: “Honestly can’t believe how they’ve not allowed more space for the plane and then all driven around him like he was a nuisance,” he wrote. “Meh... These pesky planes getting in my way again and not paying their road tax!”

Local fire department spokesperson Bill Noonan told CBC the plane had already landed safely when emergency crews arrived on site. The pilot was not injured, he said.