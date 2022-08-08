WATCH: Flight attendant goes viral for hilarious pre-flight safety briefing

A video of a flight attendant giving a pre-flight safety briefing has gone viral on social media. Goodlad posted Lad Bible’s video titled “Hilarious Pre-Flight Safety Briefing” on the August 1, on Facebook which has since raked in more than a half a million views.

In the video, the West Jet employee is seen giving his comedic take on a standard pre-flight safety briefing for travellers. His re-enactment or miming of safety guidelines for travellers accompanied by a female voice over had guests on the plane in stitches moments before take off. WestJet Airlines Ltd. is a Canadian airline headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, near Calgary International Airport. It is the second-largest Canadian airline, behind Air Canada, operating an average of 777 flights and carrying more than 66,130 passengers per day.

One user by the name of Elfie Hotis on Facebook said: “Anyone bothered by this is definitely the problem in society! Lighten up, find joy in the little things and laugh some or often! He would make a difference on any flight and remove any fears one might have by his comedy!” Another user, who goes by the name Michelle Mitchell said: “I'd love to have a flight attendant do this. most of the time it's so boring. And most people don't pay attention to what they're doing. This way you would at least be watching a paying attention.” Whilst Audrey Froese added: “He’s even better in person! He was our flight attendant going to Mexico, I believe, and was silly but still professional during the whole flight.”

