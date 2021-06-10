WATCH: Flight attendant sounds off at passengers, calls flight ’a living hell’

Passengers can be rude to flight attendants, often spewing defamatory names at them and refusing to adhere to mask-wearing policies. But one flight attendant decided to sound off at passengers on a recent American Airlines flight to Charlotte in North Carolina.

Apparently, some of the passengers insulted and mistreated the crew following a delayed departure. According to a video by TikTok creator Brent Underwood, a man called one of the attendants a “Fat gorilla” told him to “Suck his 🍆” when he was asked to wear a mask.

@brentunderwood Part 2 @officialamericanairways on 6/7 LAX-NC diverted due to bad weather. 22 year old man calls attendant “Fat Gorilla” & Suck his 🍆 because of 😷 ♬ original sound - Brent Underwood Tired of the treatment, the male flight attendant took to the intercom to vent his frustration. In the short clip on TikTok, the flight attendant said: “Shame on the passengers who have made this flight a living hell for the flight attendants.” (sic)