WATCH: Flight attendant sounds off at passengers, calls flight ’a living hell’
Passengers can be rude to flight attendants, often spewing defamatory names at them and refusing to adhere to mask-wearing policies.
But one flight attendant decided to sound off at passengers on a recent American Airlines flight to Charlotte in North Carolina.
Apparently, some of the passengers insulted and mistreated the crew following a delayed departure.
According to a video by TikTok creator Brent Underwood, a man called one of the attendants a “Fat gorilla” told him to “Suck his 🍆” when he was asked to wear a mask.
Tired of the treatment, the male flight attendant took to the intercom to vent his frustration.
In the short clip on TikTok, the flight attendant said: “Shame on the passengers who have made this flight a living hell for the flight attendants.” (sic)
Passengers in the clip were heard saying “They say we’re sorry” and “They didn’t mean to do it”.
The flight attendant, clearly upset, said in the clip: “All we’ve done is flight attendants the entire flight. We really did the delay just like you. We have not eaten also. We’ve been delayed here. We’ve catered to you the entire flight, and we do it because we love this job.”
He continued: “But the fact that we get insulted and mistreated by passengers over things that we cannot control, it is disgusting. We’re just going to go to Charlotte because we do not want to escalate this, but shame on the passengers who have made this flight a living hell for the flight attendants.” (sic)
At the end of the clip, the flight received applause from the passengers.