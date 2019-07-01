Residents in Guadalajara, Mexico, woke up to a winter wonderland on Sunday morning after a heavy hailstorm swept through the town. Hailstorms do happen in the town in summer, but this storm brought with it over 900mm of snow.

Guadalajara is the capital Jalisco and the governor took to Twitter to speak to residents

"Hail more than a meter high, and then we wonder if climate change exists," he tweeted.

He added: "The government of Jalisco has been working with the Mexican Army and Guadalajara and Tlaquepaque authorities to clean and remove hail from all public roads, the governor said, as well as support citizens whose homes were affected."

CNN meteorologist Michael Guy says this was a weather anomaly.

He said: "Low pressure extending south from the US and Mexico border had been forecast to contribute to developing storms along the boundary separating different air masses ...Once these storms developed, all the ingredients came together for there to be this strange hailstorm over Guadalajara."

While clean-up continues across the city, some have taken to enjoying the summertime snowfall.

Watch: A freak summer hailstorm hits this Mexican town