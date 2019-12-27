London - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are taking time from their royal duties for a much-needed break.
The couple, together with baby Archie, were spotted jogging in an exclusive spot on Canada’s Vancouver Island during their six-week break, the Daily Mail reported.
The royal couple – who spent Christmas with baby Archie and Meghan’s mother Doria – were seen out and about enjoying stunning nature trails as the Royal Family gathered 5 000 miles away for a celebration in Sandringham.
Buckingham Palace confirmed the couple decided to spend time in Canada over the festive break.