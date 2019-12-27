WATCH: Harry and Meghan take much-needed break in Canada's exclusive Vancouver Island









File photo: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are taking time from their royal duties for a much-needed break. Picture: AP London - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are taking time from their royal duties for a much-needed break. The couple, together with baby Archie, were spotted jogging in an exclusive spot on Canada’s Vancouver Island during their six-week break, the Daily Mail reported. The royal couple – who spent Christmas with baby Archie and Meghan’s mother Doria – were seen out and about enjoying stunning nature trails as the Royal Family gathered 5 000 miles away for a celebration in Sandringham. Buckingham Palace confirmed the couple decided to spend time in Canada over the festive break.

However, they did not disclose the exact location. But, the publication reported that residents on the island off Canada’s Pacific coast told local news they had seen the royal couple. The destination is a favourite among celebrities including Baywatch actress Pamela Anderson,

They were seen hiking in a vast park on the island’s south coast, which boasts breath-taking natural scenery.

The island has been hit by a series of earthquakes while the couple has been there, but there have been no reports of damage or injuries. An earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter Scale hit on Christmas Eve, with two smaller quakes recorded off the north-west coast of the island on Christmas Day.

The duchess has links to Canada as she lived in Toronto before she married and filmed TV show 'Suits' there.

Bev Koffel, who owns a waterfront restaurant on the island, said she had met the couple’s bodyguards.

She told the Vancouver Sun that the duke and duchess tried to make a reservation at the French restaurant.

Koffel said her chef husband Pierre turned them down because of their security requirements but said she would like to meet them.

She said the area had ‘become a very popular place now’, adding: "They jog around, so they’ve been seen. It’s kind of exciting. I hope everything goes fine for them. They’re breaking away from tradition and I just wish them all the best."

A palace statement said the couple "are enjoying sharing the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son".

Source: Vanessa Allen/DailyMail