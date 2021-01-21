WATCH: Inside JetBlue’s new Airbus A220-300
Low-cost US carrier JetBlue introduced the all-new onboard experience this month aboard the airline’s Airbus A220-300, a next-generation aircraft which combines game-changing economics and a custom-created cabin design.
The first of 70 A220s JetBlue was delivered to the airline’s home at John F. Kennedy International Airport Terminal 5 in New York on December 31.
Jayne O’Brien, head of marketing and loyalty at JetBlue, said they have taken a state-of-the-art aircraft and added their award-winning touch.
“We look forward to welcoming customers onboard our newest aircraft, with incredible onboard comfort, one-of-a-kind design elements and unparalleled entertainment and connectivity," said O’Brien.
JetBlue will also build on its reputation as an industry leader in inflight entertainment options with Thales AVANT and ViaSat-2 connectivity.
With this system, JetBlue will offer every customer aboard the A220 expanded and personalised entertainment choices in nearly every region the airline flies.
More perks
JetBlue is also maximising the A220’s ultra-modern design to create an elevated customer experience throughout the interior.
There are bigger windows for better views, spacious overhead bins for additional carry-on bag capacity, custom LED mood lighting and a redesigned front galley partitions to enhance customer privacy near crew workspace.