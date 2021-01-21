WATCH: Inside JetBlue’s new Airbus A220-300

Low-cost US carrier JetBlue introduced the all-new onboard experience this month aboard the airline’s Airbus A220-300, a next-generation aircraft which combines game-changing economics and a custom-created cabin design.

The first of 70 A220s JetBlue was delivered to the airline’s home at John F. Kennedy International Airport Terminal 5 in New York on December 31.

Jayne O’Brien, head of marketing and loyalty at JetBlue, said they have taken a state-of-the-art aircraft and added their award-winning touch.

“We look forward to welcoming customers onboard our newest aircraft, with incredible onboard comfort, one-of-a-kind design elements and unparalleled entertainment and connectivity," said O’Brien.

JetBlue will also build on its reputation as an industry leader in inflight entertainment options with Thales AVANT and ViaSat-2 connectivity.