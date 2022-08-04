WATCH: Jason Momoa takes on flight attendant duties

Jason Momoa surprised fans on a Hawaiian Airlines flight when he took over flight attendant duties. The 43-year-old “Aquaman” star was seen on the flight pushing a trolley with sustainable water bottles created by his water company, Mananalu, which he handed out to delighted passengers.

TikTok user Kylee Yoshikawa posted an 11-second clip of the actor and captioned it: “When Jason Momoa is your flight attendant.” Passengers dubbed the star “Aguaman”, referencing his movie “Aquaman” along with a play on the Spanish word agua, meaning water.

He was spotted riding his Harley-Davidson with the “Baby Driver” star on the back in Malibu, California, in July, just over a month after they were reported to have gone their separate ways. According to pictures obtained by DailyMail.com, the 32-year-old actress had her arms wrapped around Jason as he took her out for a spin. In June, it was reported that Momoa and Gonzalez had split after dating since being introduced in February.

An insider said at the time: “They love each other very much, having dated quietly for some time before it became public. They are in different life stages.” The source added that the pair had been hoping “they might work it out”. Gonzalez has previously been romantically linked to the likes of “Hunger Games” star Liam Hemsworth, “Safe Haven” actor Josh Duhamel, and singer Maluma, and she previously dated “G.I. Joe: Retaliation” star DJ Cotrona.

