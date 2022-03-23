WATCH: John Travolta earns his license to fly a Boeing 737

The 68-year-old actor, who has been a pilot for decades, was excited to announce the news on social media to his fans.

The ‘Grease’ star took to Instagram where he revealed he had received his license to pilot the commercial aircraft, sharing a video of himself standing in front of an airplane.

He captioned his post: “A very proud moment for me. I just received my 737 license."

In the video, he says: "Very proud moment in my aviation history. To add to my 747 and 707 licenses, I just received my 737 license and it went very well. So, just sharing my moment with you.”