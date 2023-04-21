WATCH: Mom with 6 kids shares the ‘perks’ of living in a single hotel room

It does sound rather uncomfortable, and is this a forever thing? Surely not. However, she clearly looks on the bright side of the situation and shares the “perks of living in a hotel room”.

While Gwen Donnelly’s decision to reside with her family in a non-traditional setting received criticism from some, there were others who offered support and encouragement for her choice. Some viewers felt it was unfair for the children to be living in such ‘conditions’, and did not share Donnelly’s enthusiasm for the situation. She explained that the perks included: only having to clean one room, cable which is the DSTV of US TV, beds, electricity, water and unlimited showers, free breakfast with unlimited coffee and free security.

Say goodbye to privacy, because that’s not happening for any of them, which could lead to a sense of frustration, restlessness, and lack of adequate sleep. In today's world, the cost of living is at an all time high, and many of us struggle just to get by. Therefore, one cannot ignore the financial realities that many families face and the measures they take to survive.

It's important to find a balance between making ends meet and ensuring a healthy and stable living environment So, it’s a harsh reality but one has to consider the importance of adequate living conditions and the effect it has on one’s well-being. According to the mother, one advantage of their living arrangement is that they only need to clean a single room. Picture: Andrew Neel/Unsplash One user wrote: ‘’This is not a life nothing to flex about’’