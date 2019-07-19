MSC Cruises will take their first passengers to the exclusive Bahamian island destination, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, this November. Picture: Supplied.

MSC Cruises released a minute-long video showcasing their new exclusive Bahamian island destination, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve. The first guests arrive at the balmy destination on November 9, 2019, and the island will feature in cruises along the Caribbean region.

According to MSC Cruises, the island is 105 kilometres from the coast of Miami, Florida. The island, once industrial sand extraction site, has been restored to a pristine piece of land in the Bimini chain of islands in the western Bahamas.

The 120-square-acre restored island is surrounded by a 64-square-mile marine reserve and four smaller cays.

Ocean Cay prides itself on ecological principles, from how venues are built, the daily runnings of the island and the activities. One of the priorities for MSC Cruises on Ocean Cay is the restoration of the coral. An integral part of the marine ecosystem, coral needs to be protected as they ensure biodiversity, provide a habitat for marine life and protect coastlines.

The video showcases the island’s unique beaches, such as the Great Lagoon Beach, located in an inlet at the centre of the island. Great Lagoon Beach is known as the largest single beach offers a haven with shallow crystal-clear water perfect for swimming and water sports.

The lighthouse, a striking 30-metre tall landmark that is home to a Hemingway-style bar and a terrace where guests can take in the incredible sea view and enjoy a few sundowners.

Guests exploring the island will enjoy buffet meals at the Seakers Food Court or indulge in a scoop of ice cream at the parlour.

WATCH:



