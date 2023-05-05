WATCH: Passengers vote together to remove unruly flyer

A video that has gone viral shows a heated exchange between passengers, culminating in a vote to remove the passenger from the flight.
It was a bumpy ride for passengers even before the plane took off, as captured by TikToker @lanaisli who documented an unruly flyer being voted off a Frontier Airlines flight from Trenton, New Jersey to Atlanta.
The incident started when a couple requested to move seats closer to the front, but were denied this by the flight attendant.
A heated exchange between the couple and the flight attendant then ensued, which drew the attention of other passengers, including a woman who made snide comments. The situation escalated. The guy with glasses wearing a red shirt spoke up after another passenger told everyone to ‘’shut the hell up.’’
The man got pretty deep – he called the aeroplane a tiny version of America, because everyone was against each other and not working together, yikes!
@lanaisli Im just tryna get home #lanaisli #trenton #atlanta #jersey #frontier ♬ original sound - L a n a i s Li
He called for a vote, asking those who wanted the woman removed from the flight to raise their hands. Many hands went up.
And, just like that, the tribe had spoken and the rotten apple was voted off the plane, like an episode straight out of the TV show “Survivor”.
And most importantly, ‘’The lesson is to be quiet’’ as stated by one of the passengers on board which had some cackling, I mean, the situation seemed rather tense, might as well lighten the mood with some “Lols”.
@lanaisli Still just tryna get home #lanaisli #trenton #atlanta #jersey #fyp #frontier ♬ original sound - L a n a i s Li
It surely had viewers laughing, as many said it reminded them of family gatherings and school bus arguments. ‘’Reminds me of a kids field trip school bus, a hot mess,’’ wrote one.
While another wrote: “This just like my family reunions tbh.’’
Despite the feud and chaos, the passengers managed to work together to eliminate the “problem” which hopefully led to a safer and more peaceful flight.
