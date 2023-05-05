WATCH: Passengers vote together to remove unruly flyer

A video that has gone viral shows a heated exchange between passengers, culminating in a vote to remove the passenger from the flight. It was a bumpy ride for passengers even before the plane took off, as captured by TikToker @lanaisli who documented an unruly flyer being voted off a Frontier Airlines flight from Trenton, New Jersey to Atlanta.

The incident started when a couple requested to move seats closer to the front, but were denied this by the flight attendant. A heated exchange between the couple and the flight attendant then ensued, which drew the attention of other passengers, including a woman who made snide comments. The situation escalated. The guy with glasses wearing a red shirt spoke up after another passenger told everyone to ‘’shut the hell up.’’ The man got pretty deep – he called the aeroplane a tiny version of America, because everyone was against each other and not working together, yikes!