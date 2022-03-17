WATCH: Ryan Reynolds’s spoof airline safety video will add some colour to your day

Ryan Reynolds spoofed an airline safety video for his Aviation American Gin. The ‘Free Guy’ star boasted about his gin, which is apparently “the world’s highest-rated gin”, in a promo video on YouTube, in partnership with British Airways, on Wednesday.

In the clip, The 45-year-old actor said: "This aircraft is equipped with Aviation Gin. Please ensure your seatbelt is fastened whenever drinking it. Spilling even one drop of the world's highest-rated gin will result in you being duct taped to your seat for the remainder of the flight. "In the event of loss of cabin pressure, Aviation Gin will automatically fall from the panel above your head. You're welcome."

However, despite his desire to please passengers, as the gin bottle shaped flotation devices fall down, he labels the stunt “reckless”. Ryan quips: "This is starting to feel reckless. Let's just stop now. We're going to stop."

The video comes after the airline opened a bar in New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport named after the ‘Deadpool’ star’s new gin, along with Betty Buzz – a line of non-alcoholic mixers made by his wife Blake Lively, the mother of their three daughters, James, seven, Inez, five, and Betty, two. British Airways labelled the collaboration with Ryan a “great addition” to its in-flight drinks menu. Tom Stevens, the airline’s director of brand and customer experience said: “Offering our customers a premium experience throughout their journey is important to us. Partnering with Aviation American Gin is another great addition to our on-board service.”