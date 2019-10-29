Luke MacDonald, his cousin Jordan Deall and filmmaker Donovan Orr are on a mission to meet award-winning talk show host Ellen DeGeneres in Los Angeles.
They travelled over 27 000 kilometres, from a warm South Africa to a rather chilly US, in hopes of meeting the American comedian to share their compelling travel stories of the last 8 months.
They are hoping that their hashtag #HeyEllen on social media would attract the attention of the comedian.
They are now a week or two away from “meeting” Ellen after hitchhiking through 14 countries, including Namibia, Botswana, Zambia, Tanzania, Kenya, Ethiopia, Sudan, Egypt, Israel, Turkey, Russia and the US.
The group are no strangers to hitchhiking.