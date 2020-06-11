WATCH: Stunning sunset scenes created by cardboard goes viral

US-based artist and cartoon creator John Marshall Sunset Selfies pictures have gone viral. The photographer created a series of images using cardboard cutouts, which he positioned in front of the sun to get the desired result. Speaking on the project in a YouTube video, Marshall said: “ Sunset Selfies started as a creative project for myself while I was living on an island here in Maine. Each night, I would go down to the water just as the sun would set. One night, I took a beer box and cut a real crude alligator head to it and stuck it on my head. I really liked how the silhouette turned out in the shot.” Since then, he has been creating realistic images from cardboard cutouts of India’s grand architecture to encounters with wildlife. On his creative process, he said: “I usually just come up with an idea and draw it out. I use very simple tools. I have a pair of scissors and a little knife. I cut them out. When they are finished, they do not look like very much. You really just looking for the outline, so it does not matter what it looks like otherwise.” He described the process as “magical.”

Here are five we love:

India

On the creation, he said: "Before the lockdown, I spent a lot of time in India. When I’m not cutting cardboard, I work as an advocate for orphaned children, telling stories and raising money. It’s the best work I’ve ever done.

"Since 2014, I’ve lived half of each year at the Good Shepherd Agricultural Mission, a large orphanage in Uttarakhand. It’s become my second home. The children there have become like my own children.

"I made this Taj Mahal Sandcastle image a few years back at a time when I was missing these kids, and I feel that way again today. Here’s hoping the world opens up once again and I’m able to visit one day soon." (sic).





An ostrich of a time

This image of him riding an ostrich is stunning. He posted: "When you're riding an ostrich and it starts to accelerate, two thoughts will run through your mind. One: Hold on tight! Two: Not too tight." (sic)







Elephants encounters







Dolphin trust







Solo travel







