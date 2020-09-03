WATCH: The things nightmares are made of as bear chases hikers at Glacier National Park

A casual hike with a group of friends turned tragic when they were chased by a grizzly bear at Glacier National Park. The viral video shows the hikers run away from the bear. The video recorded by Dulé Krivdich shows people alerting the hikers about the bear approaching. At first, the bear strolls in his own pace, but after seeing movement by the hikers (and possibly sensing this may be a sign of danger) he starts to run, which prompts the hikers to run faster. It is unclear what they say in the audio. Krivdich detailed what happened on his Facebook page, which krtv.com shared on their website. "Get off the trail!" Video captures a bear charging toward hikers at Glacier National Park, with bystanders shouting and warning the group to be careful. https://t.co/qnLZ8FEe33 pic.twitter.com/mcAneF39B4 — ABC News (@ABC) September 3, 2020 He said he was hiking with his wife when the incident happened. The couple had just visited Hidden Lake.

He posted: “Just a switchback below where my wife and I just motored through this big fella. I’d say a 500+ pound grizzly, came through a treeline, down a meadow and swiftly on to the trail itself to get to wherever he wanted to go. Now hikers just below on the same trail are totally unaware of what’s heading their way as we from above start yelling that there is a bear barreling down the same trail,” he said. (sic)

He said one of the hikers yelled back: “What do we do?” They told them not to run, but in panic, the hikers did the opposite.

“I think that it was a case of the bear not knowing people were coming up as the people had no idea. They did the worse thing, they RAN!,” he said.

Thankfully, the bear decided to head in another direction.