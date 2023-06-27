WATCH: This woman spends 20 minutes cleaning her hotel room before even settling in

If you thought Naomi Campbell was extra for her in-flight sanitising routine, well TikToker Rochelle Stewart’s hotel room clean up is on another level. Stewart, known to her followers as operation_niki, posts content about cleaning hacks in her home and surroundings.

She recently posted a video of her routine before settling in, and while many of us throw ourselves on the hotel linen, her’s is to check for bed bugs. In the TikTok video, which has 2.8 million plays, Stewart explained that she takes 20 minutes to clean the room to gain the peace of mind needed to enjoy her stay. She uses disinfecting mist all over the furniture, sanitises the phone and remote; all things she could be touching.

After getting the bathroom squeaky clean, she heads to the bed to check for bedbugs with her magic light wand and even has disposable sheets. Most of her followers, however, have commented that this is where they would start in their cleaning routine, in case they find anything and check into a different room and not waste their time. Why are bedbugs not the first thing you check? Imagine cleaning everything only to find out you have bedbugs and already left your luggage in the room. — Andrew DeCrescenzo (@drewmaru_comics) June 27, 2023

Stewart mentioned in the video that she does not pack light, which has piqued curiosity about how she packs all her cleaning products on her trips. Social media users have been left divided by Stewart’s hotel cleaning routine. After all, can a person really trust housekeeping? But then yet again, how are hotels not to get away from cleaning? @Bornakang tweeted: “Damn if I gotta do all that I might as well stay home lol”