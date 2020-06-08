WATCH: Unable to travel for her birthday, this woman brought the airport and plane to her
Many plan exotic escapes away from home for their birthday, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, travellers had to cancel their plans.
Dana Nicole Jondahl from Minnesota, who was unable to travel due to lockdown restrictions, decided to bring her birthday holiday to her, complete with an airport and plane set up.
She posted a video on her Facebook channel detailing the experience, which has since gone viral.
Jondahl "arrives" at the airport with her red suitcase. Once inside, she heads to the check-in counter where she checks in for her flight. Once she receives her ticket, she heads towards the Department of Homeland Security where an officer checks her passport, stamps it and hands it back to her with a smile. Her luggage then goes through mandatory security checks.
But, there seems to be an issue with the contents in her bag. The security guard stops Jondahl for carrying a bottle of alcohol in her bag.
However, after showcasing a badge that reveals 'Birthday Girl', the guard lets her off the hook and adds the bottle back into her bag (this doesn't happen in real life).
With a few minutes to spare before her flight, she finds a seat close to the boarding gate to wait for the boarding call. To pass the time, she puts on her headphones and catches up on her work and reads some magazines.
When her flight number is called, she proceeds to the plane, which is, in fact, a plane float that is lying in her driveway. Once inside, she indulges in the plane snacks and entertainment options. As it is a long flight, she catches up on some sleep.At the destination, she collects her baggage and travels to her birthday getaway.