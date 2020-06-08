WATCH: Unable to travel for her birthday, this woman brought the airport and plane to her

Many plan exotic escapes away from home for their birthday, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, travellers had to cancel their plans.

Dana Nicole Jondahl from Minnesota, who was unable to travel due to lockdown restrictions, decided to bring her birthday holiday to her, complete with an airport and plane set up.

She posted a video on her Facebook channel detailing the experience, which has since gone viral.

Jondahl "arrives" at the airport with her red suitcase. Once inside, she heads to the check-in counter where she checks in for her flight. Once she receives her ticket, she heads towards the Department of Homeland Security where an officer checks her passport, stamps it and hands it back to her with a smile. Her luggage then goes through mandatory security checks.

But, there seems to be an issue with the contents in her bag. The security guard stops Jondahl for carrying a bottle of alcohol in her bag.