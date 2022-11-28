WATCH: US Coast Guard saves overboard cruise passenger in ‘Thanksgiving miracle’

BY Gabe Hiatt In a rescue United States Coast Guard officials are calling a “Thanksgiving miracle”, a helicopter crew saved a 28-year-old man on Thursday night after he went overboard a Carnival Cruise Line ship and spent a day floating in the Gulf of Mexico.

Story continues below Advertisement

Coast Guard officers in New Orleans received a call about a missing passenger from the Carnival Valor at 2.30pm on Thursday, according to a news release from the Coast Guard's 8th District Public Affairs Office. A rescue swimmer on an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter secured him at 8.25pm on Thursday about 20 miles (32km) south of Southwest Pass. The man was last seen on the ship around 11pm on Wednesday, the Coast Guard said, meaning he could have been treading water through the night into Thanksgiving.

“This is an exceptionally rare case,” Ryan Graves, a petty officer in public affairs with the 8th District, said.

Story continues below Advertisement

“It is really nothing short of a Thanksgiving miracle to be able to pick somebody up after that long in the water without any sort of flotation device.” Graves said the man was in stable condition when he was rescued and was able to provide his name to the team aboard the helicopter. The Coast Guard transported him to emergency medical services waiting at New Orleans Lakefront Airport.

Story continues below Advertisement

In its search, the Coast Guard also deployed a 14m response boat from Venice, LA, and a fixed-wing plane from Mobile, Alabama Commercial sailors on a bulk carrier told the Coast Guard they observed a man in the water, helping the helicopter crew locate him. “We are beyond grateful that this case ended with a positive outcome,” Seth Gross, a Sector New Orleans search and rescue mission co-ordinator, said. “It took a total team effort from Coast Guard watch standers, response crews, and our professional maritime partners operating in the Gulf of Mexico to locate the missing individual and get him to safety.” “It is why we joined, really, is to do things like this,” Graves said. “On a holiday like this, it’s good to bring him back to his family.” Representatives for Carnival Cruise Line declined to provide details about what the passenger was doing before he went overboard but expressed their gratitude for the rescue.

“We greatly appreciate the efforts of all, most especially the US Coast Guard and the mariner who spotted the guest in the water,” Matt Lupoli, a spokesperson for Carnival Cruise Line, said.

Chris Chiames, the chief communications officer, said cruise ship safety barriers were regulated by Coast Guard standards to prevent falls. “Guests should never ever climb up on the rails,” Chiames said. “The only way to go overboard is to purposefully climb up and over the safety barriers.”