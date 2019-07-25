Chris Pratt, from right, Bryce Dallas Howard, Colin Trevorrow and others attend Jurassic World: The Ride grand opening celebration at Universal Studios. Picture: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
General view outside the Jurassic World-The Ride grand opening celebration at Universal Studios Hollywood theme park. Picture: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Vice-chairman of Universal Parks & Resorts and president of Universal Creative Mark Woodbury, president and chief operations officer of Universal Studios Hollywood Karen Irwin, vice-chairman of NBC Universal Ron Meyer, chairman and chief executive of Universal Parks & Resorts Tom Williams, producer Frank Marshall, director Colin Trevorrow, actors Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt and the velociraptor character named Blue pose at the Jurassic World - The Ride grand opening celebration at Universal Studios Hollywood theme park. Picture: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Tori Kelly interacts with a baby raptor and a raptor handler at the Jurassic World - The Ride grand opening celebration at Universal Studios Hollywood theme park in Universal City, California. Picture: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Chris Pratt kisses the velociraptor character named Blue while actor Bryce Dallas Howard laughs during the Jurassic World - The Ride grand opening celebration at Universal Studios Hollywood theme park. Picture: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
I have added another attraction to my bucket list: meeting the dinosaurs at Jurassic World: The Ride inside Universal Studios Hollywood amusement park. 

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard unveiled the improved ride earlier this week. Judging by the pictures, it’s going to be epic. 

The Jurassic World co-stars got to experience the ride, which Universal dubs “an experience like never before”.

The highly anticipated ride underwent construction last year to make the experience “more real and more intense”.

Expect to see life-like triceratops, velociraptors and other dino species roaming about. In a TV commercial, travellers get to see what awaits them, and there’s plenty of adventure for all ages. 

The attractions include Raptor Encounter where you get to meet Blue the Velociraptor and the friendly new Triceratops, the Jurassic Café that serves up Costa Rican inspired cuisine, and DinoPlay that offers activities for the kids. 

