I have added another attraction to my bucket list: meeting the dinosaurs at Jurassic World: The Ride inside Universal Studios Hollywood amusement park. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard unveiled the improved ride earlier this week. Judging by the pictures, it’s going to be epic.

The Jurassic World co-stars got to experience the ride, which Universal dubs “an experience like never before”.

The highly anticipated ride underwent construction last year to make the experience “more real and more intense”.

Expect to see life-like triceratops, velociraptors and other dino species roaming about. In a TV commercial, travellers get to see what awaits them, and there’s plenty of adventure for all ages.

The attractions include Raptor Encounter where you get to meet Blue the Velociraptor and the friendly new Triceratops, the Jurassic Café that serves up Costa Rican inspired cuisine, and DinoPlay that offers activities for the kids.

For more information, visit here.

WATCH: