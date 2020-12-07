WATCH: Woman travels from SA to USA to surprise mom for her birthday

Covid-19 has separated many families from their loved ones due to travel restrictions and bans. But, a TikTok user decided to travel from South Africa to surprise her mother who lives in the US while enforcing strict Covid-19 regulations. Tori Gray who describes herself as "just an American living in South Africa" decided to travel over 40 hours to surprise her mom for her 60th birthday. Gray took to social media to share the journey from South Africa to Florida, USA. Sitting in a car on her way to the airport, Gray said in the clip: "It's my mom's birthday this weekend, and I am travelling from South Africa to the US to surprise her. 40 hours to the surprise" (sic)

The traveller stopped at Doha in Qatar after a long haul flight before travelling to Chicago and then Fort Lauterdale where her mom lives. She shared all legs of her journey - all while wearing her mask.

When it was time to surprise her mom, she walked in while the celebrations were taking place.

"Didn't she do a good job," she said as she walked towards her shocked mother.

"Happy Birthday," she said before hugging her mom, who was in tears.

