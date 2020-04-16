TravelWorldNorth America
Nizuc Resort And Spa, the world's most Instagrammable hotel for 2020. Picture: Instagram.
Why Nizuc Resort And Spa was named 2020's most Instagrammable hotel in the world

By Travel reporter

Almost everyone dreams of having an Instagrammable luxurious holiday and this hotel proves why it was voted the best. 

Situated at the southern end of Cancun's Hotel Zone is Nizuc Resort And Spa, the world's most Instagrammable hotel for 2020. 

Voted by the readers of Luxury Travel Advisor, Nizuc, which represented the Central and South America and the Caribbean bracket, Nizuc Resort and Spa is known for its Mexican spirit and the Mayan soul. 

Its adult pools and fine dining are quite catching to the eye, allowing its guests to enjoy a scrumptious meal under elegant views and sunset dews. 

And if you didn't know why Nizuc Resort And Spa was named the most Instagrammable hotel or 2020 here's why: 

The fine dinning



Wedding reception and honeymoon destination



Honeymoon story in Riviera Maya 🌴📸

Large pools







