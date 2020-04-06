Woman gets royal treatment after realising she is only passenger on flight

When Sheryl Pardo boarded an American Airlines flight to see her ailing mom for one last time, she never expected to be the ONLY passenger on the flight.

The 59-year-old was travelling from Washington, DC, to Boston.

When she boarded the plane, she soon realised that she was the only passenger on the plane, the Daily Mail reported. Pardo, who boarded the plane on March 27, was given the royal treatment.

Flight attendants Jessica and Dion moved her to First Class and personally welcomed her on board over the load speaker. While this was not a leisure trip as she went to visit her mom Sandra Wilkins, 83, who was ill, Pardo said that the experience on the flight meant a lot to her.

Pardo told CNN that the flight attendants were great. “The flight attendants were so great. and it was kind of fun. I was obviously anxious about seeing my mom for the last time, so it was kind of awesome to just laugh.”