Would you survive a night in the Clown Motel?

There’s nothing wrong with having a theme set for your accommodation; it’s the beauty in variety. But what if the theme is based on clowns? Would you dare spend a night surrounded by clowns at America’s scariest motel?

The motel was bought in 2019 by the Mehar family, who are experienced hoteliers. They plan to keep the clown spirit alive in the iconic motel. As if the clown-themed motel is not scary enough, there's a cemetery - Old Tonopah Cemetery - situated not to far from the motel. The clowns used in the motel are sent from across the world and include scary and ''happy'' clowns. Many scary movies and theories have ruined the idea of a clown as ''innocent''. There's even a term for it; according to a Cleveland Clinic report, the term used for the fear of clowns is 'coulrophobia'.

''Coulrophobia brings on feelings of fear when you see clowns or clown images. It's a specific phobic disorder that causes anxiety, a racing heart, nausea and profuse sweating. Most people can avoid clowns. Some need exposure therapy, a type of psychotherapy, to help manage their reactions to clowns and clown images,'' the report says. The official website for the motel has an eerie song playing in the background while you book your stay and the lyrics include: ''When I die I will haunt the clown motel." Yikes. The website also states that the motel is home to 3 000 clowns. Additionally, it is a popular choice for ghost hunters, paranormal investigators, YouTubers, horror filmmakers, clown lovers, and more. A couple wanted to TikTok their experience at the motel, but ended up leaving in the middle of the night after hearing ''clowns laughing''.