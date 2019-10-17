New York Hilton Midtown allows for a midnight check-in. Picture: Pexels

If you are a night owl, you will love New York Hilton Midtown’s The City that Never Sleeps package that allows travellers to check-in at midnight. The famous hotel that claims to have “hosted every US president since JFK” came up with the package to cater to guests who want to paint the town red or those with demanding travel schedules.

The package, available until December 31, allows guests to arrive late and check out by 3pm the next day. It's a really cool idea, considering most hotel check-out times are 10 or 11am.

“Whether catching dinner and a Broadway show or spending the evening out enjoying cocktails with girlfriends, The City that Never Sleeps package caters check-in hours to these tourists’ agendas, allowing guests to make the most of their time,” it states on its website.

The package also offers complimentary luggage storage, a choice of two complimentary beverages at Bridges Bar or a coffee at the Lobby Lounge to recharge after the night’s festivities, as well as a 24-hour destination guide highlighting the NYC activities that run all night.