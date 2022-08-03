Norwegian Cruise Line adds new baby to its impressive line of cruise ships

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel, has announced a new addition to its fleet following the delivery of its newest ship last week, Norwegian Prima, in Marghera, Venice, at the renowned Fincantieri shipyard. This highly anticipated milestone marks the arrival of the first ship in NCL’s Prima Class that will see six new ships delivered through to 2027.

Story continues below Advertisement

The landmark event was attended by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd president and CEO; Frank Del Rio, Norwegian Cruise Line president and CEO; Harry Sommer, Fincantieri general manager of the Merchant Ships Division Luigi Matarazzo; as well as other notable NCLH and Fincantieri executives. Harry Sommer, president and CEO, NCL, and Captain Roger Gustavsen. “Today we usher in a thrilling new era in cruising as we celebrate the delivery of Norwegian Prima, the long-anticipated first ship in our extraordinary new Prima Class. We cannot wait to welcome our guests on board,” said Sommer. Norwegian Prima lays claim as the most spacious new cruise ship in the contemporary categories. She has capacity for 3 100 guests, and offers the most outdoor deck space and expansive accommodations of any new build.

Guests will enjoy the ultimate in relaxation via Infinity Beach, boasting two stunning infinity pools which are positioned close to water-level to take in the vastness of the ocean with uninterrupted views as well as Oceanwalk, where two glass bridges make guests feel as though they are walking on air over the water. Norwegian Prima will launch this month making her the first major cruise ship christened in Iceland and commencing her eight-day inaugural voyage in the Icelandic capital of Reykjavik on August 27 sailing to Amsterdam. Global popstar Katy Perry, who serves as Norwegian Prima’s Godmother, will fulfil the long standing maritime tradition of blessing and officially naming the ship, as well as performing during the christening ceremony.