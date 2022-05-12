Now you can book your holiday accommodation via Cheapflights

Rentals United is said to be the first global-scale vacation rental channel manager that Kayak is partnering with, utilising their direct booking platform.

Situated in Barcelona, Rentals United is considered to be one of the world’s leading travel search engines, and it is now in a new partnership with Kayak.

With that being said, Rentals United partners will now have their products featured across Kayak, Swoodoo, checkfelix, momondo, Cheapflights, Mundi and HotelsCombined.

Metasearch platforms have been well placed in these challenging times where travellers’ needs are quickly shifting. Many people are seeking out the best value ways to quench their thirst for travel, and metasearch allows travellers to compare prices to get the best deals.

Rachel Hafner, VP Global Hotels & Revato, comments: “As the world’s leading travel search engine, we remain focused on providing an excellent accommodation experience for all travellers. With this partnership, we can connect Rentals United partners with our global network of metasearch brands and offer travellers a broad range of vacation rentals in high-demand locations, both for short getaways and long stays.”

James Burrows, CEO of Rentals United, added: “As a global channel manager, partnering with Kayak is essential to holding true to our philosophy for diversification in marketing distribution for property managers. Having Kayak as a partner will elevate our clients’ strategy and assist in elevating their revenues.”