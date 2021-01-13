Panasonic teams up with Illuminarium for virtual safaris

By BANG ShowBiz Tech reporter Panasonic are to allow people to go on a virtual safari. The company announced at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) that they have partnered with Illuminarium to provide digital experiences in an immersive 30 000 square foot environment, beginning with 'Wild: A Safari Experience'. Samsung's technology will be harnessed to create the immersive entertainment experience. CEO Michael Moskowitz said: "I am incredibly pleased to announce today that Panasonic is the official technology partner of Illuminarium Experiences.

" Our native 4k projectors, professional displays and cameras will bring their new 360-degree immersive entertainment centre to life, to transport and inspire audiences.

"The first Illuminarium will open in Atlanta, and be 30 000 square feet, featuring Wild – the world's first virtual safari. Our engineers collaborated and created an ultra short-throw lens with minimal offset and loss of light exclusively for this experience. It promises to be one that has never been seen before."

The Illuminarium website further teased what can be expected from the virtual experience.

It states: "Illuminarium Experiences is real life like you’ve never seen it before.

"From earth’s natural wonders to cultural moments and beyond, Illuminarium democratises the world’s most extraordinary experiences.

"From the majestic plains of Masai Mara to the great herds of Kruger National Park to the verdant watering holes of Samburu Reserve, Wild will transport visitors across the African continent in the world’s first virtual safari."

A second Illuminarium is set to open in Miami in Winter 2021, followed by a third venue in Las Vegas some time in summer 2022.