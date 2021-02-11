Petra Ecclestone brags that she’s flown 'around the world' amid pandemic

Petra Ecclestone has flown "completely around the world" to escape the coronavirus pandemic. The 32-year-old model has revealed that she and fiancé Sam Palmer have spent the coronarvirus lockdown in Monaco, Switzerland and the Maldives, but they've now realised there's no escaping the health crisis. She shared: "We’re currently in Monaco. For now. Not sure where we’ll be next week ... We’re very Covid-conscious. "We’ve flown completely around the world to try and miss it. What I think we’ve realised now is you can’t run from coronavirus." Petra, who has Lavinia, eight, and five-year-old twins Andrew and James with ex-husband James Stunt, was determined to find somewhere she could enjoy "outdoor activities" with her family.

She told The Times newspaper: "We thought, rather than being cooped up in the house and the kids not really being able to do much, we would go to Switzerland where they were able to do outdoor activities."

Petra is fearful of the virus and admits she could happily live as she's currently doing if it meant she'd remain healthy.

She said: "I’d be OK to continue living as I’m living if I knew I wasn’t going to get sick at the end of it. I think it’s the not knowing that’s the scariest part to me. It can affect anyone."

Petra and Sam recently enjoyed a holiday in the Maldives, but the heiress, whose father is billionaire businessman Bernie Ecclestone, insists they've been following the coronavirus guidelines.

She said: "We’re living in a country where you’re able to travel."

Petra claimed they don't deserve any criticism for taking advantage of the opportunity to head overseas.

She explained: "It is unfair, but I feel like if people had the opportunity, they’d go on holiday too."