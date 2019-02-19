Camila Cabello flew to Abu Dhabi for a mini holiday. Picture: Instagram.

Just days after opening the 61st annual Grammy Awards, pop star Camila Cabello flew to Abu Dhabi for a mini holiday. The former Fifth Harmony member had a busy 2018 with her debut album, Camila, taking home many awards and scoring number one on the Billboard 200 Album charts.

The break is just what the star needs before she releases new music (rumours are there is a collaboration with Nicki Minaj releasing next month).

In one of her Instagram posts, Cabello spoke about the effect travel had on her.

“One of my favorite people Anthony Bourdain once said, “it seems that the more places I experience, the bigger I realize the world to be”- it’s so true, I love the feeling of being humbled by traveling to another place and experiencing a completely different culture, it makes you realize how small your world is in comparison to how big the world actually is; how you’re only living one version in a million of the human experience.

“But at the same time travel makes you realize we’re not really all that different…” she posted (sic).

She told her fans about how she wore a “hijab to be respectful” when she visited the mosque and how a “really sweet girl” helped her put it on.

“We didn’t speak the same language, but she was smiling as she helped me, and it felt like she was a close friend. I can’t really describe it, but experiences like this give me such a special feeling of being really close to and really loving people,” she posted.

The 21-year-old also spent time in the Arabian Desert in Dubai, which she absolutely loved.

She said: “Never in my life did I think I would see a place like this, I urge anyone to save up to travel, and not like a beach/ resort type thing, but to a place that couldn’t be more different than what you know - it changes your life and mind in every way possible and is one of (and arguably the most) the greatest, most humbling adventures of living. getting to see places like this just makes me desperate to see more.”(sic).

Cabello spent the night in the desert with no TV or electrical devices. The Havana singer got to ride on a camel to take in the views of the dunes and watch the stars at night.

Perhaps her adventure would spark a desert themed music video in the future?