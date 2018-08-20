Expresso Morning Show presenter Ewan Strydom and his gorgeous family enjoy a cruise aboard the Celebrity Equinox. Pictures: Instagram.

PICS: Ewan Strydom's family cruise holiday

Television personality Ewan Strydom and his family showed us exactly how we should be cruising-family style.

Strydom, of the Expresso Morning Show fame, his wife, Adrienn, and their two children sailed the Caribbean aboard the Celebrity Equinox this month.

And judging from their pictures, they had a ball of a time.

The Celebrity Equinox voted Best Overall Cruise (Large Ship) by Cruise Critic Cruisers’ Choice Awards 2015, is a Solstice-class cruise ship built by Meyer Werft in Germany.

“ This holiday, so far, feels like an absolute dream,” the local celebrity posted on Instagram.

The cruise ship stopped at various destinations along the way, including Costa Maya, which is a stretch of Caribbean coast on Mexico’s eastern Yucatán Peninsula, and George town in the Cayman Islands.



“I can get used to this life... travelling the world with my family, exploring one delicious destination after another... Amazing day in Costa Maya Mexico! From beach bars to crystal clear oceans, you best believe I rocked my Speedo,” Strydom posted on Instagram with a series of pictures. The family were seen enjoying the crystal waters and scrolling through the town in their sunnies.

They continued their experience back on board with a silent disco and ping pong: “This cruise holiday has given me the most incredible opportunities to really connect with my family...and this was truly a special moment... a First time Silent disco party on the #celebrityequinox for me and my gorgeous fam,” he said.

The family is now back home after a great holiday. Strydom reminisced about the trip: “And so our dream family #cruise holiday on board the beautiful #celebrityequinox came to an end. And as you can imagine there were plenty of tears from my two #gremlins! A big thank you to @cruises_int that made it all so effortless, from start to finish. We made memories to last a lifetime and can't wait for our next adventure!”