Terry Pheto and Minnie Dlamini take to Instagram to share their Coachella experience. Pictures: Instagram.

Coachella Music and Arts Festival in its second week attracted big name local stars, including actress Terry Pheto and presenter Minnie Dlamini. The annual music festival that attracts the likes of Kylie Jenner, Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Drake and Kourtney Kardashian takes place over two weekends in California. Thousands of travellers from across the world flock to festival for a weekend of fun and good music. Dlamini and Pheto were at the festival with a group of friends.

They shared their experience on Instagram.

Dlamini, who dubbed her festival experience as #Michella, and Pheto started their Coachella experience at Palm Desert Indian Wells where they snapped up pictures at road signs. In one of the pictures, Dlamini posted: “@terrypheto : “Minnie what are you doing?” Me : “ I’m tryna pose like you”

Once at the festival, the group found a nice spot and settled in. Among their highlights included seeing Beyonce perform, pool parties and their killa designer outfits.

According to Dlamini, South Africans were in full force at the event.

Here are some of the pictures:

