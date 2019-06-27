Actress Terry Pheto is living her best life exploring France and Monaco. Picture: Instagram.

South African actress Terry Pheto is travel goals and is living her best life in Europe. Her Instagram feed is giving us serious FOMO. As a seasoned traveller, Pheto continues to entice us to travel. Pheto rose to fame for her role as Miriam in Oscar-winning movie Tsotsi before starring in movies like How to Steal 2 Million, Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom and Goodbye Bafana. She also landed a recurring role in popular US soap The Bold and the Beautiful.

During this trip, she travelled to parts of Europe as a brand ambassador for Swiss watchmaking company, Longines.

The savvy businesswoman also took some time off her busy schedule to explore a few of Europe’s gems including Eze, a hilltop village on the French Riviera famed for its medieval houses and cobbled streets. At the Longines Record Collection at the grand Château de Chantilly, Pheto got to enjoy the company of fellow ambassadors Kate Winslet and Simon Baker.

She posted: “Celebrating the @longines Record Collection in grand style in the gardens of the sumptuous Château de Chantilly with the Ambassadors of Elegance Kate Winslet and Simon Baker.” (sic).

The Château de Chantilly is a historic château located in the town of Chantilly, France that was inspired by Henri d’Orléan, the son of the last King of France, Louis-Philippe.

Pheto then headed to Cannes, a resort town on the French Riviera popular for hosting the toast of Hollywood at its annual film festival.

In Cannes, Pheto enjoyed some downtime at Hotel Martinez, a 5-star hotel that opened in the late 1920s.

Less than an hour from Cannes is Monaco, allowing Pheto to visit the iconic country. The star put on her bathing suit and enjoyed some sunshine while frolicking by the pool.

At Eze, she got to visit art galleries and even meet a few artists. She posted: “Visiting art galleries in the medieval village of Èze was definitely one of my vacation highlights. Oh and I even got to meet the artists too. Lucky me. 🥰”

The star, in between her stunning holiday snaps, shared a special message for her fans. She shared a quote by author Akif Kichloo, who said: “Some days are for falling in love with people, some days for cities, and some days your time in solitude.”