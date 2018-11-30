Al Maha, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort and Spa in Dubai offers tranquillity and privacy. Pictures: Al Maha.

Al Maha, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort and Spa in Dubai takes privacy to the next level. The 5-star hotel is just 45 minutes from Dubai and nestled in the middle of the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve. Known for its private swimming pools with the view of Hajar Mountain massif and the dune, the resort has 42 suites that mix regional antiques with local artefacts.





Inspired by the natural landscape, the suites have a walk-in shower, king-size bath and 'his and hers' vanity area. And while it may be tempting to stay in your suite the entire day, the resort offers two complimentary activities a day.

Most activities at Al Maha take place in the morning or afternoon, and guests accompanied by a field guide.

Among the activities include desert safari, horse ride, camel trek or nature walk, archery and falconry.

Their website describes their dining as something to remember. Be sure to visit the Hajar Terrace Bar to enjoy the resort’s signature cocktails.



