Banwa Private Island in the Phillippines is known as one of the most expensive getaways in the world. According to CNN Travel, a night’s stay cost up to $100 000 (R1,4m) a night. Located south-west of Manila in the Palawan region, regarded as the last ecological frontier. It is around 10 degrees north of the Equator, a location that offers sunshine all year long.



The Palawan archipelago of around 1,780 islands is known for its history and natural beauty. Here, you can marvel in nature in absolute privacy.

Travellers who fly into the Philippines will be transported via a helicopter to the resort. Once there, travellers can relax in one of the six villas with beachfront views, indulge in a few cocktails or head to the spa.The villas have its own infinity pool, jacuzzi deck and panoramic views. Its modern decor, coupled with its floor to ceiling windows, makes it a perfect escape.

The resort sleeps 48 people, including its 360 suite located on the highest point of the island. The aim of the resort is to create bespoke unique and life-enriching experiences for guests. Travellers can head out to sea on a luxury boat to explore the Palawan coastline, or book one of their activities.

Beyond Banwa’s shores, there’s plenty of watersports available. Try your hand at diving or snorkelling, or visit the nearby Barbacan and Ilyan rivers.

Travellers should also add the Underground River near Puerto Princesa on their bucket list. It is one of the UNESCO’s New 7 Wonders of Nature.